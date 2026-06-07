UCLA Has One Glaring Need This Season and It Cannot Be Ignored

The Bruins are entering this next season with a lot on the line for both their players and their coach Mick Cronin, as the former are taking over for two stars in Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, and the latter may have his job on the hot seat if the season does not end well.

This means that all returning players and every transfer will need to clean up what was messy last year in order to prove that they can fill in for missing stars going to bigger leagues, as well as save their coach.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

To do this many have been focusing on what the offense will look like and who will be stepping up when it comes to leading the game possession to possession, or who will be able to shoot a three when it matters most.

But one thing may be so much more important that it could save UCLA's season if they end up with a nightmare matchup against a team like the UConn Huskies in March Madness again, and that is defense.

Why Is Defense So Important?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's not as though the Bruins' defense was completely atrocious last year, but it was definitely below average and it lost them a number of games, namely the aforementioned game against UConn that ended their season in the second round.

They allowed 73 points , which in all fairness was the same amount that the best team in the nation in Duke allowed, but it killed their game momentum-wise, as whenever they needed a stop they would instead allow a big bucket.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This year they need to be able to get momentum on their side with a huge defensive play more than just every now and then, they need it to be a common occurrence from game to game and play to play.

Because most of the time that a team is able to get a big defensive stop, the mood in the building begins to change a bit, and when the forced turnover becomes points for UCLA, momentum fully shifts.

What UCLA Can Do

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Simply said, the Bruins will need to workshop their defense over the off-season, and luckily they have brought in some amazing transfers to do so.

Only time will tell as to the success of the work that UCLA is putting in though, and if they can get things to work once again Bruins fans might be seeing a deep run, or a championship, coming home soon.