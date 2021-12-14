WATCH: Tyger Campbell Explains Role in UCLA's Offense, Details Emergency Plane Landing

UCLA men’s basketball guard Tyger Campbell talked to reporters about his team’s win over Marquette, the takeaways from the stressful travel weekend and how his role in the offense helps the Bruins boast one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation.



TYGER CAMPBELL

Smooth flight back after that first one?

Yeah. Sorry, I couldn't hear the end of your question.

Smooth flight after the first one wasn't so smooth?

Are you talking about the flight that we had to emergency land?

Yeah

Yeah, it was a little bumpy. I couldn't really get a lot of sleep. Just thankful we had a good landing, we had great pilots and we're here now. So it's cool.

Getting back to getting everything started on defense?

We have just been watching a lot of film and paying more attention to details. It's the little things that matter on defense, like help and getting in and out and relentless effort. So we've just been trying to tune up the things we weren't doing really well with at the beginning of the season.

Defenses respecting 3-point shot a little bit more?

Yeah, a little bit. I just like to go out and play my game. I don't really focus on what the defense is doing. But yeah, I have noticed it a little.

More confident in that shot now?

I would just say I'm shooting better. I still feel like I shot a lot of 3s last year, I just didn't hit very many. But yeah, I'm confident in my 3. I'm confident in my whole game, so not just my 3-point shot.

One of best team assist-to-turnover ratios in the country – nice to have everyone contribute to that? Your responsibility?

My only responsibility on offense is just doing whatever coach needs me to do. Whether that's passing scoring, rebounding – making the right play. I don't really notice that stuff honestly. That's just passing the ball, scoring. I think we're just playing the right way and that's a direct result of what happens: better assist to turnover ratio. It looks like we're sharing the ball more.

Feel like everyone on team has gotten better as a passer? More ball movement?

Yeah, I'd say so. But we had a whole offseason together this summer. We're a more experienced team. I feel like these things happen as teams get older together and they mold and gel more. Just being more confident in each other.

