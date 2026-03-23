The Texas Longhorns have gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns showed no signs of fatigue over the weekend. They outlasted NC State 68-66 to finalize their place in the field of 64 as a No. 11 seed before upsetting No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga in the West Region.

Can the Longhorns keep dancing? Let’s take a look at Texas’ odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

Texas' Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+30000 (16th)

It’s not too surprising that the lowest seed remaining in the NCAA Tournament also has the longest odds to win it all entering the Sweet 16.

The Longhorns went just 21-14 in the regular season, including 9-9 in conference to finish 10th in the SEC. However, while other teams like the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores have fallen, Texas marches on.

They’re led by junior swingman Dailyn Swain, who could leave for the NBA Draft after this season. He averages 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season – all team-highs.

After beating the No. 6 and No. 3 seeds, Texas is set to face off against No. 2 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16. They’re priced at around +260 to do so, which implies a 27.78% probability of happening.

Even if they win that game, they’d face off against the winner of Arizona vs. Arkansas in the 1 vs. 4 matchup in the West Region.

Anything can happen in a single-elimination tournament, though, and that’s what we love about the NCAA Tournament.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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