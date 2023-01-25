WATCH: Tyger Campbell on UCLA's Ball Movement, Role on Offense

UCLA men's basketball point guard Tyger Campbell spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Campbell talked about the Bruins' road losing streak at USC, the importance of early deflections, how UCLA can get the ball moving for efficiently and his advice to the injured Amari Bailey.

Haven't won at USC since you've been here – how nice would that be to go over there and get a win?

Um, it would be amazing. We just want to go over there, play a good game for 40 minutes and hopefully come out with the dub.

How important is it to get the deflections up after six in the first half?

You mean like last game? Against Arizona?

Yeah, getting it higher?

Well they're a different team with different players, so we're gonna have to guard them how our personnel says. And we're just gonna have to be aggressive and get back on defense and play the passing lanes, so I'd just say we have to be more aggressive on defense. That's just one thing we can control, we can play harder on that end, so just gotta try to do that.

How can the rest of the guys help you with the ball movement to get everyone open shots?

Um, I'd just say everybody believing in themselves and, you know, you can't move the ball unless, you know, you're a willing passer and those are the things you wanna do. So I think with the guys, it's just we're getting good shots, they're just not going in. So I wouldn't say, to oppose coach, we're not moving the ball, cause of course coach is right, we need to move the ball more, we need to get better shots. But I think part of it is also just we're getting good shots, they're just not going in.

Feel that when the rest of the team is struggling to score, you need to take the game into your hands, or is that just the offense opening up for you?

Um, I'd say when, you know, it's a little bit of a struggle for us to score, I of course try to go and make a play. I would do that when we're not trying to struggle anyways – or when we're not struggling anyways. But like at Arizona State, the first half, we had some foul trouble, so I had to take it upon myself to try to score a little more, you know? And I was hitting my free throws, some shots were going in. But yeah, I'd say so, just like, when I need to and when it's needed.

Had a chance to talk with Amari about what it's like to sit on the bench recovering from an injury not being able to play?

Uh yeah. I just try to – I know when I was sitting out, it was hard for me to stay confident and, you know, believe in myself because I wasn't out there playing, I wasn't out there with my brothers. But I just try to tell him, like, you gotta get healthy cause we need you out there. And I just always try to instill in him that, like, we need him, you know, no matter what, so when he comes back, just make sure that he's good and ready to go.

When you're sitting there and you can't play, is it hard not to feel bad for yourself a little bit?

Uh, yeah, I'd say it is. But um, at the end of the day, Amari, you know, he knows why he's here. He's a great player and I think he'll figure it out, he's a ver confident player and, you know, we've got his back, so I don't think he has anything to worry about.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated