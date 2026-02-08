The Bruins would enter this game as a 5.5 favorite, but it would take until late into the second half to start playing as one.

If the Bruins were to lose this game there is a goodchance they would fall out of the tournament. The first hald was all Washington, but the Bruins would get some momentum in the second. Here is how it played out.

First Half

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) is fouled by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would start off slow and Washington would punish them for it. Wesley Yates III has 10 points in the first four minutes of play, not the player expected to take over. Donovan Dent would answer back with six of his own. 14-10 Washington with 15:11 left.

Jamar Brown was able to hit a nice shot to stop the bleeding. It was clear even before tip, this game would be a shoot out. UCLA defense has been awful to start, and the offense has really stuggled to keep up. Mick Cronin is angry. 20-12 Washington with 12:14 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has not been able to get any traction in this game. They would cut the lead to five after a Tyler Bilodeau mid range. Donovan Dent would also hit a two to put the pressure on. If UCLA can find a lead they should be able to coast ahead. 23-20 Washington with 8:00 left.

Trent Perry would be able to hit a lead taking shot. Still the Bruins need to press the pedal hard to finish this second half. Hannes Steinbach was able to tie the game. The Bruins would fail to convert a free throw. 25-25 with 3:56 left.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Huskies would take the lead back in a convincing fashion. Xavier Booker cleary did not bring any momentum from his Rutgers game with him, as he would miss a wide open equalizer. If the Bruins are unable to take the lead they could be in trouble in the second half. 30-26 Washington with 1:59 left.

First Half: 34-30 Washington

Second Half

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau would hit 2 huge threes to start the half. Perry would follow up with a two himself. However, Washington would regain the lead following three very similar shots from under the basket. If the Bruins are unable to address this weakness, it could be wraps. 40-39 Washington with 17:19 left.

Bilodeau has really been the difference maker for UCLA with eight second-half points already. However, it has not amounted to much with how bad UCLA's defense has played. If they are able to string a few defensive possessions together, they could take the lead soon. 45-42 Washington with 14:51 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA was able to take the lead following a 9-0 run. If the Bruins are able to maintain this they will be able to win this game. Hannes Steinbach has really slowed down in this one as well, which in turn has allowed UCLA to keep this going. 49-47 UCLA with 11:43 left.

Mick Cronin would pick up a technical foul. But Trent Perry would hit a three-pointer to extend the lead. UCLA is starting to play very well. Washington has only been able to find points from the line in during this stretch. 57-54 UCLA with 8:55 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Bryson Tucker (8) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would go up by six after another Trent Perry three. However, the Huskies would wake up and make it a two-point game. Time is starting to run out; the Bruins need to get some separation. Tyler Bilodeau could help with that, but he has four fouls. 60-58 UCLA with 5:39 left.

Eric Dailey Jr was able to hit a massive shot to put the Bruins up seven. Defensively, the Bruins have been amazing, forcing a turnover on the following possession. While Booker has struggled on offense, he has been significant defensively. 65-58 UCLA with 1:50 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bilodeau would hit a free throw to extend the lead to seven. But Yates would hit a three to cut the lead to four. We saw how UCLA was able to force OT against Indiana, and it looks like Washington is on a similar path. UCLA needs someone hit a dagger. 70-66 UCLA with :52 left.

FINAL SCORE: 77-73 UCLA

