UCLA vs. Washington: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The final true road game of the year has finally arrive for the Bruins, who have a chance to sweep the Huskies after blowing them out in Westwood last weekend.

WHO: UCLA vs. Washington

DATE: Monday, Feb. 28

TIME: 8:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN2 – Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 81, XM Ch. 81, SXM App Ch. 81 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -8 (-118), Washington +8 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-400), Washington (+275)*

OVER/UNDER: O 139.5 (-110), U 139.5 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 17 team in the country according to the AP Poll while coming in at No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Washington did not receive votes in either poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 10 and the Huskies at No. 124, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 13 and Washington at No. 123. In the NCAA selection committee's March Madness preview last Saturday, UCLA was listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest, while Washington will need to win the Pac-12 tournament to make the Big Dance.

The Bruins have clinched a bye in the conference tournament, but could still wind up anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 in the standings, while the Huskies will have to get started next Wednesday in the opening round.

UCLA is 21-6 so far this season this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Immediately following that speed bump, UCLA strung together a six-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Cal and Stanford. UCLA has gone 5-4 since, though, taking care of business against Stanford, Washington, Washington State, Arizona State and Oregon State while losing to Arizona, Arizona State, USC and Oregon all on the road.

The Bruins are averaging 76.7 points per game and allowing 64.1. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and second-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top five in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.4 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 17.0 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 12.2, 12.0 and 12.0 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.3 and center Myles Johnson has the most rebounds per game with 5.9 while shooting a team-best 62.0% from the field.

Juzang left Thursday’s game against Oregon in the first half with an ankle injury, causing him to miss Saturday's game against Oregon State, and coach Mick Cronin was unsure about his status for Monday when asked about it over the weekend.

Despite starting the season 4-2, Washington opened the year with a loss to Northern Illinois and also added losses to Wyoming, Nevada and Winthrop before heading into a December COVID-19 break sitting at .500. Upon their return, the Huskies beat Seattle, then lost to Utah Valley.

Conference play started with losses to Arizona and Colorado and a win over Utah in between, and then Washington finally got going by mid-January. The Huskies won six out of seven with wins over Cal, Stanford and Oregon State, climbing towards the top of the Pac-12 standings with a month to go.

Washington then dropped five out of six to Stanford, Arizona, USC, UCLA and Washington State with those losses coming by an average of 17.2 points.

The Huskies are averaging 70.2 points per game and allowing 72.9. Washington don't have many stats that put them in the top half of the Pac-12, and while they rank No. 1 in forcing turnovers, No. 1 in steals and No. 3 in blocks, the Huskies boast the second-worst scoring defense, fourth-worst perimeter defense and second-worst rebounding margin.

Washington's offense runs almost exclusively through guard Terrell Brown Jr., who started his career at Shoreline Community College, then transferred to Seattle, then to Arizona before finally joining the Huskies. Brown averages 21.5 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, but the guard works almost exclusively inside the arc, taking fewer than two 3-pointers per game and shooting 21.3% on the ones he does take.

The rest of Washington's rotation guards and wings take plenty of 3s, even they aren't great at knocking them down – five players average 2.9 or more attempts per game and only one shoots it better than 33.3%. West Virginia transfer forward Emmitt Matthews and veteran guard Jamal Bey combine for 20.2 points per game, with Stanford transfer guard Daejon Davis and TCU transfer guard PJ Fuller also adding to the scoring load.

Nate Roberts is in his second year as the Huskies' starting big man, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game this season, but he is far from a major factor on offense or as a shot-blocker.

When Washington came to Pauley Pavilion just nine days ago, UCLA won in blowout fashion. Brown led the Huskies with 13 points, but he shot below 30% from the field and had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, while guard Jaylen Clark and David Singleton combined to score 47 points for the Bruins in their team's 76-50 victory.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 427-199 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Mike Hopkins is now in his sixth season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 86-78 with one NCAA tournament appearance across an interim stint at Syracuse and his five years at Washington.

UCLA is 104-42 against Washington since 1950, with the Bruins winning eight of the last nine. The only loss in that stretch came under interim coach Murry Bartow, and Cronin is a perfect 5-0 head-to-head against the Huskies.

