UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Speaks Passionately About His Nigerian Roots
Reigning 2024 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Adem Bona, a long-limbed, 6-foot-10 sophomore power forward/center, has been turning heads since declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft and competing in NBA Draft Combine activites in Chicago last week.
But, to hear Bona tell it, he's never forgotten his Nigerian roots. He spoke at length about the impact his homeland has had on him during his press responsibilities at the Combine, per NBA Africa:
"Mom and dad [are] Nigerian, proudly Nigerian. I was born in Nigeria also," Bona said.. "I represent my country proudly. I grew up there. All my core memories, my base knowledge, are from back home. I rep my country every single time, every chance I get. Since I left home at the age of 10, I've never been back home. But it's one of my goals to go back home."
Bona racked up accolades during his two seasons with Mick Cronin's UCLA squad. He enjoyed his most teen success as a freshman starter on a veteran-heavy squad in 2022-23. That Jaime Jaquez Jr.-fronted group posted an impressive 31-6 record en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in that spring's NCAA Tournament.
Though Bona registered fairly modest averages of 7.7 points on 67.5 percent field goal shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 0.7 assists, and 0.6 steals a night, he still was named the Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, while also being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams that year.
This past collegiate season, as a sophomore, though the team finished at a paltry 16-17 for the year and failed to even qualify for the Big Dance, Bona averaged 12.4 points on 58.8 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 boards, 1.8 rejections, 1.2 dimes, and 1.1 swipes. He made his second Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and was named to the All-Pac-12 Team.
It's unclear exactly where Bona will go in this year's draft, but he's looking like a late first round or early second round pick.
More UCLA: Bruins Land Commitment From Top 30 Tight End