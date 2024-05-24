UCLA Football: Bruins Land Commitment From Top-30 Tight End
The UCLA Bruins football program has started to build a new culture under head coach DeShaun Foster, one that will build them into consistent contenders. With the Bruins now heading for the Big Ten Conference, UCLA has some work to do across the roster.
UCLA has gotten buy-in from players working under Foster and the excitement around the team has been great to witness. The team has been getting some talent added to the roster this offseason and they have just received commitment from another offensive weapon.
Tight end Noah Flores has committed to the Bruins, giving them a strong option to use on the offensive side of the ball. Flores is a top-30 tight end in the country, giving the Bruins a big get.
Flores spoke about his desire to attend UCLA, saying that the culture on campus really drew him in.
"As soon as I stepped on campus, I loved it. I was welcomed into the family, the brotherhood. Everything felt real, no fake, no nothing. What you see is what you get and they were as real as it gets, from the education being top-tier, to the culture at UCLA being amazing.
UCLA has needed some help at the tight end spot so this helps address a role for them. He is a true-passing catching tight end and should be able to help the Bruins offense going forward.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Sixth-Round Bruins' Draft Pick Earns Plaudits Praise