Everything You Need to Know About UCLA vs Arizona State

The Bruins are looking to bounce back against Arizona State, following their heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga.

The Bruins should be able to pull away in this one if all things go well. ESPN analytics currently give UCLA an 89.7% chance of winning this one, good odds to say the least. However, the 9-2 record that the Sun Devils host proves they are not an easy team by any measure.

Numbers You Need to Know

This season, UCLA has leaned on balance rather than overwhelming firepower, averaging 76.7 points per game while shooting a solid 48.1% from the field and 38.1% from three. The Bruins have been respectable defensively, averaging 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game.

The Bruins have kept turnovers relatively low at 10.8 per contest. On the glass, UCLA is pulling down 33.7 rebounds per game, a number that highlights both their physical limitations and why rebounding has become such a talking point.

Arizona State has been great offensively, averaging 80.7 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and an efficient 39.2% from three. The Sun Devils play with pace and rely heavily on guard production, but their ball movement has been inconsistent at times, averaging 13.5 assists per game.

Defensively, ASU has been active, posting 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game, though turnovers remain an issue at 11.2 per game. On the glass, Arizona State averages 33.2 rebounds per game, an area that UCLA could take advantage of, given its current rebounding metrics.

ASU's Threats

While the Sun Devils are underdogs in this one, their talent could prove to make this game closer than UCLA would like. They are led out by guard Maurice Odum , who is averaging 16.7 points and 6.0 assists while shooting an ok 39.8% from the field. Donovan Dent will be tasked with slowing Odum down.

The Bruins also need to keep tabs on the Sun Devil's center Massamba Diop, who has the physcials to give UCLA a really hard night. The center stands at 7'1, and is averaging 12.7 points per game, while shooting a sweet 62.8% from the field. Xavier Booker might have his hands full within this matchup.

This game is a must-win for the Bruins following their loss to the Sun Devils. Another defeat would further cement UCLA as the league’s laughingstock. To avoid that, the Bruins must deliver a strong defensive performance, especially against an Arizona State offense that has proven it can score well.

