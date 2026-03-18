Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jaylen Brown, Lakers-Rockets, Jalen Johnson)

It’s a prop night in today’s edition of Peter’s Points!

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown highlights three player props that I’m targeting for tonight’s nine-game slate, as he’s really stepped up as a playmaker even with Jayson Tatum back in action.

Back-to-back 2-for-4 nights has kept this season’s record right around +12.0 units, but I’m looking to have a strong showing on Wednesday with four more picks.

In addition to the props, I’m eyeing yet another upset after the Los Angeles Lakers came through with an outright win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Let’s examine the odds and analysis for each of these plays on Wednesday, March 18.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 213-168 (+12.09 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1504-1405-27 (+45.24 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Assists (-163)

Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+103)

Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-138)

Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline (+114) vs. Houston Rockets

Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Assists (-163)

Brown has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for a Boston team that is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Brown isn’t known for his passing, he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 10 of his 12 games since the All-Star break, averaging 7.1 dimes per game during that stretch. So, he’s a little undervalued at this number against a short-handed Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday.

The return of Jayson Tatum has opened up a few more lanes for Brown on offense, but all season long he’s been a willing passer, which is why Boston’s offense is in the top five in the league.

I’ll buy him to reach his season average in assists on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+103)

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) has been playing a limited role in recent games, but I believe he’s a steal at this line on Wednesday against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn won’t have big man Day’Ron Sharpe in this matchup, which hurts an already bad rebounding team on the glass. The Nets are just 26th in rebound percentage this season and 27th over their last 15 games.

Hartenstein has back-to-back games with 15 rebounds and assists since returning from a calf injury, and he’s averaging 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Not only that, but he had eight rebounds and four dimes in just 24 minutes in a previous meeting with Brooklyn this season.

At +103, Hartenstein is a solid value on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-138)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson has been a beast on the glass all season long, averaging 10.4 boards on 16.2 rebound chances per game.

Now, he takes on a Dallas Mavericks team that is 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

Johnson has at least 10 boards in 38 of his 61 games this season, though he was held to just seven boards in a meeting with Dallas earlier this month.

I’m still buying the former first-round pick at this line, as the Mavs have one of the worst offenses in the NBA (27th in offensive rating), which should give Johnson plenty of chances to hit the defensive glass. Since the All-Star break, Johnson has cleared this line in six of 11 games, averaging 9.5 rebounds per night.

Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline (+114) vs. Houston Rockets

Can the Los Angeles Lakers upset the Houston Rockets again?

L.A. dominated defensively down the stretch in Monday’s upset win, as Houston (22nd in clutch offense this season) continues to struggle organizing things with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) out.

I’m buying the Lakers to win a seventh game in a row on Wednesday, as they’ve jumped into the top 10 in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games and are fourth in offense during that same stretch.

Houston is just 20-17 against teams that are over .500 this season, and even with Alperen Sengun (back) returning on Wednesday, I’m not buying the Rockets to win this game outright. Houston has slipped to 12-18 against the spread as home favorite – the third-worst mark in the NBA.

The Lakers are red hot over the last few weeks, while the Rockets are just 17th in net rating over their last 15 games. L.A. is the play as a slight underdog.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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