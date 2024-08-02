UCLA Basketball: Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey Reflects on Adem Bona's Rotation Fit
It would be natural to assume that former two-year UCLA Bruins power forward/center Adem Bona won't be a part of his new NBA team's rotation during his rookie season in 2024-25.
The Philadelphia 76ers selected the 6-foot-10 big man with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
During a new interview on "The Rights To Ricky Sanchez" podcast, Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey revealed that he does not expect Bona to play rotation minutes regularly for his club, but he does think Bona will be good enough to warrant backup minutes if 2023 MVP Sixers center Joel Embiid misses extended time. Given that Embiid has never in his career played more than 68 games in a regular season, that seems incredibly possible.
"I do think Bona has these aspects of a guy who could contribute earlier than most rookies," Morey said. "It's a simpler role we're giving him: run the floor, block shots, rebound the ball."
"So I do think Bona could give us minutes," Morey added. "And [ideally] he's playing 10-15 minutes in games when Joel's out."
Former two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, an absolute rebounding machine, is returning to be Embiid's primary backup. The 6-foot-11 veteran big man — a four-time league rebounding champ — averaged 9.0 boards across just 17.1 minutes a night with the Chicago Bulls (which translates to a personal-best 18.9 boards per 36 minutes) in 2023-24. Philadelphia signed him on a two-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million agreement this offseason.
Bona, 21, enjoyed a decorated run with Mick Cronin's Bruins from 2022-24. He was the lone freshman starter on a 2022-23 squad filthy with future pros that advanced all the way to the Sweet Sixteen. Bona was named a Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer, a Pac-12 All-Freshman Teamer, and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year that season.
Last year, Bona became the best player on an underwhelming 16-17 UCLA squad. Though the team didn't look particularly great, Bona did. He notched career-best averages of 12.4 points on 58.8 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals, while serving as the fulcrum of his club's defense. Bona was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a Pac-12 First Teamer last season. He doesn't have much of a jumper yet, but he projects as a rim-rolling role player at the next level.
This offseason, on the Sixers' Summer League squad, Bona averaged 5.8 points on 56.7 percent shooting from the floor and 92.3 percent foul line shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.3 steals and 0.8 assists across eight games.
