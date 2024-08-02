UCLA Football: Bruins to Receive Original Programming for Big Ten Debut
The UCLA Bruins will be heading to the Big Ten this season for the first time. While the change is a good one, it also means that the Bruins will be facing off against better competition in almost every sport.
The Big Ten has been one of the better conferences across both college football and college basketball, giving the Bruins some challenges ahead. Especially within football, the Big Ten is arguably the second-best conference in the sport behind the SEC.
UCLA isn't the only new team heading to the Big Ten, as the rival USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies have all made the jump from the Pac-12.
Each team will see its share of new issues come up but the Bruins have historically been a strong team. They will look to bring that over to the Big Ten and continue the success that the school's athletics have seen over the years.
With this, the Big Ten is giving each of the four teams its original programming to welcome the teams. The original programming for the Bruins will debut on Friday, Aug. 2 on the Big Ten Network at 10 a.m. PT.
This programming will feature interviews with Bruins coaches and a Hall of Fame tour with Mike Warren. Football coach DeShaun Foster, basketball coach Mick Cronin, women's basketball coach Cori Close, and gymnastics coach Janelle McDonald are all participating in this programming.
"Following "The B1G Welcome: UCLA" are two original programs featuring UCLA basketball legends. At 10:30 a.m. PT is the debut of "The B1G Moment: Tyus Edney", which looks back at the Bruin guard's buzzer-beating game-winning shot with 4.8 seconds remaining in the 1995 NCAA Tournament. At 11 a.m. PT is "B1G Trailblazers: Ann Meyers Drysdale", an in-depth interview with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. "Campus Eats – West Coastin'" premieres at 9 p.m. PT, with women's volleyball alumna and beach volleyball Olympian Holly McPeak visiting Perry's Café and Beach Rentals in Santa Monica. "
Fans can find the Big Ten Network on most cable distributors and can be streamed through providers such as Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTTV Stream. Make sure to tune into this to see some new content about the Bruins as they make the jump over to the Big Ten.
