Bruin Notes: UCLA Adds To 2029 Schedule, Late Round Draft Pick Making Noise, Softball Sweeps
Explore the latest intriguing developments in UCLA sports, including a new addition to the UCLA football schedule and an exhilarating advancement for UCLA softball to Oklahoma City.
UCLA Football: New Addition to 2029 Schedule
The UCLA Bruins football team is looking ahead, securing a new non-conference game for the 2029 season. Adding to an already anticipated lineup, this strategic scheduling move aims to enhance the team's competitive edge in the long-term landscape of college football.
UCLA Softball: Victory March to Oklahoma City
UCLA's softball team, led by the spectacular performance of pitcher Taylor Tinsley, has swept the Georgia Bulldogs to secure their spot in Oklahoma City. Seizing victory in a vital series, the No. 6 ranked Bruins demonstrated both skill and determination, propelling them further into the postseason games.
UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Speaks Passionately About His Nigerian Roots
A former UCLA star spoke out about his Nigerian roots and how it has impacted him.
UCLA Football: Sixth-Round Bruins' Draft Pick Earns Plaudits Praise
A former Bruins linebacker was drafted in the sixth-round and his team has earned high praise for the selection.
UCLA Football: Bruins Given Multiple Big Ten Friday Night Game Slots For 2024
The Bruins were given a few primetime Friday night slots for the 2024 schedule.
Reflective on the stories followed, UCLA continues to push the boundaries in both football and softball, showcasing growth and foresight in its program. How do you think these developments will enhance the Bruins' performance in the upcoming seasons? Join in the discussion below and share your insights.