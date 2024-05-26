UCLA Football: Bruins Reportedly Add Non-Conference Opponent Onto 2029 Schedule
The UCLA Bruins have added a non-conference opponent to their 2029 schedule. According to FBSschedules.com, UCLA is adding UC Davis to the 2029 schedule.
UCLA is scheduled to pay UC Davis a total of $575,000 for the game, according to the contract between the teams. It was obtained via a public records request.
The Bruins have been looking to fill out future schedules and it looks like this will be added. Playing a team like UC Davis can be a buffer of sorts for teams, especially with the Bruins entering the Big Ten this coming season.
They had reportedly had a 2027 matchup schedule but it seems the game between the two sides may be getting pushed back to 2029. Kevin Kelley of FBSchedules.com has more.
"UCLA also has a previously announced home game scheduled against UC Davis during the 2027 season. The game was originally scheduled for Week Zero that season (Saturday, Aug. 28), but the date of the contest has been changed to Saturday, Sept. 4, according to an agreement contained within the contract for the new game in 2029."
The Bruins are entering a crucial year under first-time head coach DeShaun Foster. He is aiming to return the Bruins to being competitive and he is off to a great start.
The culture at UCLA has been much better this offseason and players seem to be buying into his ways. The Big Ten will be a massive challenge for the Bruins but Foster is confident that he can build a sustained winner going forward.
