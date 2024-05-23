UCLA Football: Bruins Given Multiple Big Ten Friday Night Game Slots For 2024
The UCLA Bruins will be entering the 2024 football season within the Big Ten Conference for the first time in team history. In the historic conference move, it now gives the Bruins more opportunities to play against some of the best teams in the entire country, which raises the national spotlight on UCLA.
The Bruins have some key matchups set for this season and they have now been granted with two primetime slots. The Bruins will be playing two Friday night games on the schedule, one against the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on Nov. 8 and the other on the road against Washington on Nov. 15.
"In the first altered date, the Bruins now welcome last season's Big Ten runner-up Iowa to Rose Bowl Stadium for a 6 p.m. PT showdown on Friday, Nov. 8. The following week also has a change, as UCLA is now slated to visit league foe and 2023 national runner-up Washington's Husky Stadium at 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15. FOX will provide television coverage of both contests."
Both of these games will give the Bruins a great chance to show their relevance to a primetime audience and possibly move up in the conference standings depending on where they are at that point. With new head coach DeShaun Foster now in the fold, UCLA will be looking to take that next step.
These primetime games are a great opportunity for the Bruins and they should look at take advantage. It won't be easy but UCLA has the talent to possibly make some things happen this year.
