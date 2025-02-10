Former UCLA Guard Expresses Concern With Pauley Attendance
Pauley Pavilion is not exactly known for being a hostile environment for opponents.
And with UCLA now in the Big Ten, where home-court advantage is a major factor, that's not a good thing.
For both UCLA men's and women's basketball, home crowd attendance has gone down compared to last year.
Through 14 home games, men's games are averaging 6,447 fans a game. Last year's average was 7,493. And the year before that, 9,276.
Meanwhile, women's is averaging 4,836 fans a game. Last year's average was 5,077.
Former UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton III recently took issue with the lack of home attendance.
"Someone tell all Bruins fans to sell out Pauley on the 18th @UCLAMBB @uclatheden @UCLAAthletics," Singleton wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Los Angeles Times UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch responded: "David Singleton has seen enough of the 8,000-9,000 crowds inside Pauley Pavilion."
To that, Singleton responded the following:
"We currently have the best women’s basketball team who is undefeated in the country @uclawbb and the @UCLAMBB team is on a 7 game winning streak winding down to March. The fans / students need to realize sellout attendances creates a culture that’s needed for UCLA basketball."
The game on the 18th that Singleton referred to is UCLA's next home game, a matchup with Minnesota. Before then, the Bruins have two tough away games -- one on Tuesday against Illinois and one on Friday against Indiana.
Singleton, a Los Angeles native, played five seasons at UCLA (2018-2023). He was part of UCLA's run to the Final Four in 2021 and its back-to-back trips to the Sweet 16.
In his five years with the Bruins, Singleton averaged 5.7 points per game in 164 games. He played in all 37 of UCLA's games in his final season, averaging a career-best 9.0 points per game.
Singleton made 16 starts that season, including the team's final seven games, which consisted of the Bruins' three Pac-12 Tournament contests and three NCAA Tournament games.
If UCLA men's basketball is to continue to add to its recent success and women's is to continue its historic dominance, home attendance will only help each team get to where it hopes to be by the time the postseason rolls around.
