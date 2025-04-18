Bruins Headed to National Championship
UCLA gymnastics is on the edge of glory.
With its score of 197.7375 in Thursday's NCAA second semifinal round, UCLA stamped its ticket to the national title round. The Bruins bested LSU (197.5250) and Michigan State (197.3625), while Utah prevailed above all with a score of 197.7625.
UCLA, which won the Big Ten Championship in what was its first year in the conference, will compete in Saturday's NCAA Championship against Utah, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Thursday was UCLA's second NCAA Semifinals appearance under head coach Janelle McDonald. The team appeared in the semifinal round in 2023, McDonald's first season at the helm, but did not advance to the championship.
The Bruins were led by 13-time All-American and Olympic gold medalist, junior Jordan Chiles, who shined once again, winning the NCAA title on uneven bars with a score of 9.975. This was her second title in the event, having won it in 2023 when she also won floor exercise.
"I think, honestly, a lot of the girls felt very shy of something that they didn't get to experience last year," Chiles said. "So, being able to be a part of this team now and going and making it to Day 2 -- obviously, when I first came to nationals with Janelle my sophomore year, we had the highest team score, and we didn't make it to Day 2.
"So, I guess from my perspective is really understanding that no matter where we're at, no matter what we're trying to do, as long as we're staying in our own bubble and staying as a family, that we're always going to push until the end, and that's what we did today.
"That fight was really, really tough, but we are very honored and happy that we get to represent UCLA again on Day 2."
Chiles also placed fifth in this year's individual all-around competition.
The star junior wasn't the only Bruin to secure a national title. UCLA graduate Brooklyn Moors won floor exercise with a score of 9.9625.
Senior Emma Malabuyo finished second in balance beam with a mark of 9.9750, which ultimately sealed the Bruins' spot in the title round.
UCLA scored a 49.5250 on floor, 49.2375 on vault, 49.4250 on bars and 49.5500 on beam.
"I told the team yesterday that if we put four events together, we're going to be the team to beat," McDonald said. "That we can absolutely vie for this national championship, and we got to go out and be aggressive and confident in everything we do.
"And so, today was just a testament to that. It wasn't perfect, but I really felt like they stayed intentional and aggressive and just really fought for everything from start to finish."
Saturday's championship round is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
