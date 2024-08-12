Jordan Chiles, Jrue Holiday Lead Way as Bruins Win 14 Medals at Olympics
Former, current, and soon-to-be Bruins came out strong at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning five gold, three silver, and six bronze medals for a total of 14 Olympic medals.
Gymnast Jordan Chiles was the first UCLA student to win a medal at the Olympics, helping bring home the gold in the Gymnastics Team event. She also won Bronze in Floor Exercise, although there is currently some controversy surrounding the scoring of the event. She is set to return to UCLA in 2025.
NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday also brought home gold in Men's Basketball, the first Bruin to win two golds in that event. This was shortly after winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics. He previously pulled off the Olympic gold-NBA Championship double in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Former Bruin Rai Benjamin won two gold medals in Track & Field, finding victory in the 400m hurdles and serving as the anchor for Team USA in the 4x400m relay. He now has four total Olympic medals, having won a gold in the 4x400m relay and silver in 400m hurdles in Tokyo.
Soccer player Mallory Swanson scored the game-winning goal against Brazil to bring home gold for Team USA in her 100th international appearance. She tied the tournament lead in points scored with 10 goals.
UCLA junior Daniella Ramirez earned a silver medal with the USA Artistic Swimming team. This is the first US medal in the category since 2004.
Current student Sienna Green and former Bruin Bronte Halligan earned the silver medal in Women's Water Polo for Australia after upsetting Team USA in the semifinals during a nail-biting shootout.
UCLA Alum Max Irving, junior Chase Dodd, and incoming freshman Ryder Dodd won bronze medals in Men's Water Polo in an 11-8 shootout win over Hungary. This was the United States' first medal in Men's Water Polo since 2008.
Finally, former Bruins Micah Ma'a and Garrett Muagututia won their first Olympic medals after sweeping Italy 3-0 in Men's Volleyball. They were coached by UCLA head coach John Speraw. UCLA Athletics Hall of Famer Erik Sullivan served as team leader.
The all-time medal count for UCLA now sits at 284 medals: 141 gold, 74 silver and 69 bronze. Since 1928, at least one Bruin has been involved in every Olympics, winning at least a gold medal in every Olympics the United States has participated in since 1932.
