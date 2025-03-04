UCLA Gymnastics Makes History in First Year in Big Ten
Armed with the burning desire that comes from being on the cusp of a championship paired with exceptional athleticism, UCLA women's gymnastics brought home the Big Ten regular-season title as it edged out Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers at the Big Four Meet at Ohio State on Sunday.
A flawless evening was capped off by three straight 197.200 scores, lifting the seven-time national champion Bruins to yet another achievement in the program's storied history.
In the first rotation, the Bruins defeated Ohio State as the Buckeyes finished with a score of 196.650. Nebraska finished a bit higher with 196.675, while Rutgers finished with 195.875.
The night brought UCLA its 12th-straight win after beginning the season with two straight losses, closing out the Big Ten regular season with an undefeated record.
U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles put in a winning performance, taking home first place on the Bars and the All-Around event. She also won the floor alongside fellow Bruin and Canadian Olympian Brooklyn Moors, with both ladies recording scores of 9.950.
"UCLA started the meet with a 49.500 on floor exercise, counting five scores of 9.850 or higher," wrote UCLA Athletics. "Brooklyn Moors and Jordan Chiles closed the rotation with back-to-back 9.950s, while Macy McGowan and Emma Malabuyo contributed 9.875s, and Chae Campbell added a 9.850.
"The Bruins put together six scores of 9.825 or higher on vault for a team total of 49.275. McGowan and Mika Webster-Longin led the squad with scores of 9.875 on their Yurchenko 1.5s, and Campbell equaled that mark with a stuck Yurchenko full."
"Emily Lee, Brooklyn Moors and Chiles each scored 9.825. Nebraska cut into UCLA's lead after scoring 49.375 on beam, pulling within two-tenths at the halfway mark, 98.775-98.575. On uneven bars in rotation three, the Bruins scored 49.300, thanks in large part to Campbell's 9.875 leadoff and Chiles' 9.950 anchor score.
"The Bruins had some landing issues in between that dropped strong routines down to lower marks and could only gain .150 on the Huskers, who scored 49.150 on floor."
UCLA's performances set up a dramatic conclusion where Lee's 9.875 score on the beam, paired with high scores by Chiles and Campbell, secured the title.
Looking ahead, UCLA will take on Stanford at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday, celebrating Senior Night before wrapping up its regular season at Utah on March 15. The Bruins will then head to Ann Arbor, home of the Michigan Wolverines, as they play for the Big Ten Championships.
