Former Bruins DE Laiatu Latu Reacts to Strip Sack of Bears QB Caleb Williams
Former UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu recorded the first sack of his NFL career Sunday. Latu's achievement transpired during one of the biggest plays of the Indianapolis Colts' matchup with the Chicago Bears.
The Bears forced Indianapolis to punt in the final minutes of the game. As the Colts' defense came on the field, Latu made it his mission to get the stop.
The former Bruin came off the edge and embraced Bears quarterback Caleb Williams from behind as he tried to make a pass. The Colts got possession of the ball inside the Bears' 20-yard line to set up the game-sealing touchdown.
The defensive end was asked about what he told himself out on the field following his big play.
"They drafted me for this moment," Latu said postgame via the team transcript.
Indianapolis clinched their first win of the season. Latu was a big factor in the 21-16 triumph.
"It hit me right in that moment, for sure," Latu said postgame. "I'm still living it up."
Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium went crazy following the rookie's big play.
The first-round pick was listed as questionable heading into the Week 3 matchup because of a hip injury. Although he missed two days of practice, Latu still got the go-ahead to play.
"What made me the happiest was that I got to create the turnover in their own red zone with score what it was," Latu said. "It felt phenomenal."
Latu's first sack was likely made sweeter by the fact that it was against a former Trojans quarterback.
"It's huge," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "I mean, (Latu) was rolling pretty good all game and he was getting close, close, and then finally he got one there at the end."
Latu sustained a hip injury in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie made an early departure in the second half of the game.
Several members of the Colts defensive line have suffered injuries early this season. Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Samson Ebukam was placed on injured reserve ahead of the season due to an Achilles injury.
Latu's big play comes as no surprise to fans who watched them play at UCLA. The 23-year-old was a leader of the defense. The Bruins were one of the best-run defenses in the nation when Latu was there. He was named the Pac-12 Defense Player of the Year in 2023.
More UCLA: Is Ethan Garbers Answer at QB After Another Loss?