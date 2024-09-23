UCLA Football: Is Ethan Garbers Answer at QB After Another Loss?
The start to the UCLA Bruins 2024 season has not gotten off to the start that they had hoped for after almost getting upset in week zero by Hawaii, to then getting blown out in back-to-back road games against Indiana and LSU.
The Bruins have gone through a change of coaching staff after Chip Kelley departed the program in the offseason to become an offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Under the new leadership of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, this Bruins offense has not looked very potent after three games.
Adjusting to a new scheme is difficult for a program, especially when doing it during a season where the Big Ten gave the UCLA Bruins the number one ranked strength of schedule in the conference.
Bruins' starting quarterback Ethan Garbers has struggled to find a consistent rhythm this season as the offense has looked lethargic at times. Garbers is a good player and it seems like there has been a learning curve that has hampered him to start the season. Despite the growing pains of grasping a new system, the Bruins signal-caller's job should not be in jeopardy.
Although the season has not gotten off to the start that UCLA had hoped for, their aspirations to get to a bowl game at the end of the year are not over. Garbers will have to play better for the remainder of the season, however, Bruins' fans should feel optimistic as he has flashed some of that brilliance from a year ago this season.
The UCLA offense has dealt with injuries to their offensive line which has not helped Garbers get comfortable in the pocket this season so far. In the second half of their recent game against LSU, the Tiger defense sacked Garbers five times while consistently being able to pressure and hurry him throughout the majority of the game.
Calling for Garbers' job without context is not fair to the Bruins' field-general because he has had to operate under a number of new circumstances that were not going to be a simple transition. There are times when this UCLA offense seems unsure about their assignments, which could be a disconnect between players and coaches.
Bruins' fans should get behind Garbers because he is being tasked with leading this program to bowl games while dealing with one of the hardest schedules in the country.
