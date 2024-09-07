UCLA Athletics Teams Announce New Multimedia Rights Partnership
As UCLA begins its journey into the Big Ten Conference, another major change is coming for the Bruins.
UCLA Athletics and JMI Sports have announced a new 11-year multimedia rights partnership set to begin in the 2024-2025 season.
According to the official announcement from UCLA Athletics, this deal with JMI Sports will "leverage its extensive expertise in securing high-value sponsorships, developing innovative marketing strategies, and building purpose-driven partnerships to elevate UCLA's national profile."
Additionally, JMI Sports will focus on creating fan engagement opportunities on campus and across Los Angeles.
"As we begin a new era at UCLA as a member of the Big Ten Conference, we're excited to also join forces with JMI Sports to help us capitalize on a larger platform, from a multimedia rights perspective," said Martin Jarmond, The Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics.
"Throughout the course of our conversations with Erik Judson and JMI Sports leadership, what continually stood out was their deep understanding not only of the ever-changing world of college athletics, but also of the history and value of the UCLA Athletics brand."
"With their home base being in Southern California, they have strong knowledge of both the local and national landscapes. It was apparent from the start that JMI Sports wanted to partner with UCLA, and we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with them for many years to come."
This partnership not only marks JMI Sports' first deal with a school in Los Angeles but also their first partner school in the Big Ten.
"We are thrilled to partner with UCLA Athletics to develop a first-class multimedia rights enterprise that will advance the business objectives of the Bruins," said Erik Judson, CEO of JMI Sports.
"With an incredible history of success, including legendary student-athletes, coaches, and teams, UCLA has established itself as one of the most important brands in college athletics. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the fan experience, elevate the Bruins' brand, and create lasting value for all stakeholders to build on their storied legacy."
"Returning to Los Angeles to lead the JMI Sports partnership with UCLA Athletics is an incredible opportunity," said Peter Thuresson, Senior Vice President at JMIS Properties.
"As UCLA moves to the Big Ten, we're well-positioned to expand the Bruins' presence on a national scale and build purpose-driven partnerships that will strengthen and enrich the Los Angeles community."
UCLA joins multiple other schools represented by JMI Sports, including the University of Utah, the University of Kentucky, Notre Dame, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Georgia, and San Diego State University.
