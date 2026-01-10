Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Maryland

After losing two-straight the Bruins look to turn things around against Maryland, here is how they can do it.

After back-to-back losses, the Bruins are officially in panic mode and need something to give soon. This starts with a convincing win over Maryland , a game where the Bruins are favored by 11-points. While there are still ways to go until this team is where it needs to be, a win here means more than you think.

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin argues with officials and was given a technical foul during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins entering this game are scoring 79.7 points per game, while shooting 48% from the field. Defensively, the Bruins have struggled big time, giving up 70 points per game, ranking them 97th in the nation in that category.

UCLA this season is averaging 32.8 rebounds, ranking them 317th in the nation, a lost cause to say the least. UCLA this season is averaging 15.9 assists per game, in addition to 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game. The Bruins are also averaging 10.4 turnovers a game, a number that must drop.

Jan 7, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) takes a shot during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Terrapins are averaging an ok 74.6 points per game, while shooting a rough 40% from the field. Much like UCLA, Maryland has struggled defensively, giving up an awful 78.1 points per game, putting them at 301st in the country.

Maryland, this season, has UCLA beat in rebounding , averaging 36.6 per game; this stat could be a threat in this one. They are also averaging 10.8 assists per game, as well as averaging 2.8 blocks and 5.8 steals per game. The Terrapins are also averaging a rough 13.3 turnovers per game.

Two Keys to the Game

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest stat that sticks out is rebounding differential. UCLA has struggled to rebound at a high level this season, something that Maryland has not had to worry about this season. If the Bruins are able to grab at least 35 rebounds in this game, they should have a great shot at blowing this game open.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Bruins need to play like the favorite in this game, which has been easier said than done. This starts with playing a clean game and minimizing turnovers as much as possible. Maryland has struggled with turnovers this season, so it is imperative UCLA takes advantage.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins desperately need a win here, and have a great shot at doing so. The only thing standing in their way, it themselves. If they can play a clean game defensively it will give them something to build off of.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .