UCLA Basketball: Kevin Love Explains Decision to Re-Sign with Heat
Former UCLA Bruins great and longtime NBA veteran Kevin Love will enter his 17th season in the NBA. After entering free agency this offseason, the market for the soon-to-be 36-year-old wasn't that wide, so the decision for Love to return to South Beach was a no-brainer.
Love ended up signing a two-year, $8 million contract to remain in Miami.
While Love's playing style may have evolved since his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, his veteran leadership and championship mindset remain unwavering. His presence on the team is a testament to the Heat's commitment to excellence.
The Heat and Love seem to fit each other. After agreeing on a deal, the five-time All-Star and one-time champion told Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel why returning to Miami was the correct choice.
"I'm still very young at heart," Love said. "My gray hair and the wear and tear over 16 years might say otherwise, but I certainly have a way of, I feel, connecting guys all the way through the lineup, even our coaching staff."
Love played in a limited role in 55 games this past season, 16.8 minutes per game. He also scored 8.8 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
The former UCLA standout has built a great relationship with the front office and said the front office group was vital to re-signing back with Miami.
“In any free agency,” Love said, “there’s always a chance to kind of look around the league and see opportunity. But in my mind, in terms of how the team operates, who Spo is, who Coach Riley is, who Andy is, in the last year and a half it’s felt like home. So at the end of the day, it didn’t feel like there was any doubt.”
Love's role may be limited, but his impact on the team will be felt throughout.
