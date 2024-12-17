UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Men's Basketball Preview and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh discusses men's basketball's improvement in the national ranking, its Tuesday night battle with Prairie View A&M and a few football updates to kickstart the week.
You can watch the episode below:
After winning its eighth straight game by knocking off the Arizona Wildcats on the road, UCLA men's basketball has been bumped up to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Bruins moved up six spots from 24th in the country last week. They are making elite strides and turning into a top team.
The Bruins will look to continue their hot streak at home this Tuesday with a lopsided matchup against a struggling Prairie View A&M (1-8) team. It will be a battle of a team with nine straight wins and another with eight straight losses.
In the latest football news, standout redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger continues to haul in the accolades after a sensational season this past year as he was named AP First Team All-American. As one of the best linebackers in all of college football this year, he is very deserving of that status.
Schwesinger finished third in all FBS with 139 tackles, adding four sacks and two interceptions. He was named a captain prior to the season and exemplified that role to the fullest extent with his production and vocal leadership for the rest of his defense.
The Bruins also got great news coming out of the transfer portal on Monday afternoon as grad senior safety Benjamin Perry announced that he will be transferring to UCLA from the Louisville Cardinals.
Perry spent four years with the Cardinals, totaling 132 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble over 38 career games. He will enter a Bruins defense that looks to reload in the secondary after multiple seniors left the program this past year and entered their names in the NFL Draft.
