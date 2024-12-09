UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Mens's & Women's Basketball Recaps
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins basketball games as both the men's and women's teams played and won on Sunday afternoon as they both competed on the road in Big Ten play.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins men's basketball team just came out with their biggest, most exciting win of the season as they took down the undefeated No.12 Oregon Ducks (9-1) with a near buzzer-beater 3-point shot from junior guard Dylan Andrews to earn the road victory, 73-71.
In a game that was predominantly within one or two possessions for a majority of the contest, the Bruins came out on top after a late surge by the Ducks. Ahead by nine points with three minutes to play, the Bruins allowed the Ducks to claw all the way back and take a 71-70 lead with 10 seconds.
Andrews came out of a timeout with the ball, held it for nearly the 10 full seconds, stepped back behind the 3-point arc and shot a fadeaway bank shot that went down with 0.4 seconds left. The Ducks would try one final cross-court heave that would be deflected.
The Bruins earned their first ranked win of the season and improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. They will most likely return to the Top 25 after losing their 22nd overall ranking early in the season. They showed their ability to enter a hostile environment and compete with the best.
The Bruins women's squad protected their number one overall national ranking with a big 11-point win over the Washington Huskies on the road to tip-off Big Ten play. Head coach Cori Close's group led for a large majority of the contest and took care of business against an inferior opponent.
Bruins junior center Lauren Betts was sensational, scoring 23 points to lead all scorers. She was assisted by junior guards Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jacquez who combined for 29 points. Rice posted 18 points and five assists while Jaquez earned 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
The Bruins came into Seattle as the number one team in the country and left the same way. They are out to a strong 9-0 start and have handled all of their opponents to this point. They are continuing to prove why they are the best team in women's college basketball this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.