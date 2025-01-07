UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Multi-Sport Updates Around Bruin Athletics
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh provides multiple updates surrounding the current state of UCLA Athletics, specifically directed at men's and women's basketball, along with the offseason success of the football program.
The Bruins men's basketball team fell back to the same national ranking that they had just a few weeks prior, dropping from 18th overall back to 22nd in the country. The upset loss on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2) nearly knocked them out of the Top 25.
After each loss this season, head coach Mick Cronin's group has always responded well with a win. They did a few weeks ago when they knocked off the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after blowing a late lead and losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The only issue for the Bruins is they will be facing a very talented team in the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines. The highest field goal percentage in the Big Ten (51.3%) and fifth-highest in points per game in the conference (84.1). This will be another very tough test for Cronin's team.
On the women's side, the Bruins continue to thrive as they have now reached 15 straight wins to start the season and maintain the No. 1 overall ranking for another consecutive week.
Junior center Lauren Betts also earned Naismith Trophy Player of the Week for her last two performances, notching double-doubles in both contests. She is currently averaging a double-double with 19.8 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Looking at the football program, the Bruins have continued to stay persistent in the transfer portal while also putting equal emphasis on high school recruits. They have also continued to bolster their coaching staff as they hired a new director of football performance.
Former Colorado Buffaloes assistant strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa is the most recent addition to UCLA's coaching staff, being hired on to assume the role of senior associate director of football performance.
He spent the past two seasons with the Buffaloes alongside defensive analyst Gabe Lynn who was recently just a few weeks ago to become the Bruins' safeties coach for next year. The Bruins are continuing to show signs of improvement heading into a bounce-back season in 2025.
