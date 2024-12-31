UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Updated Basketball Rankings and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates the latest No. 15 UCLA Bruins men's basketball rankings after their big win over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs, their turnaround from a year ago, and a Bruns football coach returning for 2025.
You can watch the episode below:
In the AP Top 25 Rankings, the Bruins jumped seven spots into the top 15 for the first time this year. They fell to No. 22 after losing two weeks ago to the North Carolina Tar Heels but quickly responded with a statement win over Gonzaga. They are beginning to climb the ranks among the nation.
UCLA is now 11-2 on the season and has taken down some of the top programs in the country, including then-No. 12 Oregon and the Arizona Wildcats. They are widely considered to be a favorite to win the Big Ten title this year as well as make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
The strides that this team has taken from a season ago are immense. Through 13 games a year ago, the Bruins were 5-7, including a four-game losing streak in the early going. They missed the tournament last year and finished with a disappointing 16-17 record.
The fact that they are now amongst the top teams in the nation with a top 15 ranking, heading into the heart of Big Ten play, speaks to the job that head coach Mick Cronin and his staff have done to recruit new players and develop a program. The transfer portal was very friendly to UCLA this past year.
In the Bruins football world, they have made several coaching changes at key positions but will be keeping their top defensive mind on staff for the foreseeable future. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is close to finalizing a deal that will keep him a Bruin, according to 247Sports.
Malloe controlled the fifth-best run defense in all of college football last year, allowing just 92.6 yards per game on the ground. He developed multiple players this past season that have entered their names in the NFL Draft in just his first year as the defensive coordinator.
