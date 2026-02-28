Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The West Coast Conference regular season title comes down to the final game of the season on Saturday night when the Gonzaga Bulldogs hit the road to take on the Saint Mary's Gaels.

If Gonzaga wins, they'll claim sole possession of the regular season title. If St. Mary's wins, the Gaels will tie Gonzaga for the best record in the conference, therefore sharing the regular season title.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Gonzaga -2.5 (-102)

Saint Mary's +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Gonzaga -137

Saint Mary's +114

Total

OVER 143.5 (-115)

UNDER 143.5 (-105)

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Gonzaga Record: 28-2 (16-1 in WCC)

Saint Mary's Record: 26-4 (15-2 in WCC)

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Gonzaga's last six games

Gonzaga is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as the favorite

Saint Mary's is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Saint Mary's last 11 games

Saint Mary's is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Key Player to Watch

Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is one of the most dominant forwards in college basketball, averaging 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, both of which are good for the best marks on this Bulldogs team. He scored 30 points in Gonzaga's 73-65 win against Saint Mary's earlier this season, so the Gaels will have to try to find a way to shut him down in the rematch.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I think we're going to see a defensive battle on Saturday night. The two teams playing in this game are truly two of the best defensive teams in the country. The Gonzaga Bulldogs lead all teams in college basketball in defensive efficiency, and the Gaels aren't far behind, coming in at 18th in that metric.

Not only that, but both teams are specifically good at defending the interior, which is also where both offenses keep the majority of their shots. The Gaels actually outrank the Bulldogs in this area, coming in at 21st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, while Gonzaga ranks 30th in that area.

Saint Mary's also ranks 282nd in adjusted tempo, which leads me to believe they'll slow the pace down and keep it to a low-scoring affair.

There were 138 points scored in the first meeting between these two teams, so let's bet on it being a similar combined score on Saturday night.

Pick: UNDER 143.5 (-105)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!