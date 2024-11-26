UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Women's Basketball Upset Win, Football Recruiting
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' upset win over No. 1 South Carolina along with their new national rankings and takes a look at a few football recruits that have committed or been offered recently.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins pulled off one of the biggest updates in school history as they snapped the Gamecocks' 43-game winning streak, dating back to March of 2023 when they were eliminated in the 2022-'23 Final Four by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Five different Bruins scored in double figures with junior guard Londynn Jones leading the way with 15 points. Junior center Lauren Betts finished with an impressive double-double including 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Bruins football program have found some recent success on the recruiting trail in the past week or so. 2026 three-star wide receiver Kenneth Moore III is the latest prospect to commit to the Bruins. Moore hails from Stockton, Calif. and will be a great fit in a pass-heavy Bruins offense.
The transfer portal has been beneficial as well for the Bruins with junior wide receiver Jaedon Wilson expected to transfer to the Bruins. Wilson entered the portal at the end of last season and took a majority of this year to make his decision. Another big piece in the Bruins' upcoming air attack.
A few defensive recruits were extended offers this week. 2026 four-star defensive end Derek Colman-Brusa was offered by the Bruins earlier this week. He is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Washington at the edge position. He would be a major get for the Bruins to bolster their defense.
Another prospect that ranks as one of the top players in all of California. 2027 four-star cornerback Duvay Williams was extended an offer this past weekend. He is the Np. 19 ranked player in the country and has offers from every powerhouse program. The Bruins would be lucky to land him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.