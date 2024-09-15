UCLA Football: Bruins Could Be in For Rough Road Following Beatdown to Indiana
The University of California Los Angeles football team in their first season as a member of the Big Ten was given the number one ranked strength of schedule in the entire conference according to CBS. In their first taste of Big Ten action against the University of Indiana the Bruins got embarrassed as they were routed 42-13.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster may be in for a grueling season if his football team can't get better quickly as they head into the meat and potatoes of their schedule. After losing to a very good Indiana team that has improved significantly from their 3-9 season a year ago, the road gets even more challenging as UCLA has to travel to Death Valley to take on a ranked LSU team that is coming off a good win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The biggest surprise surrounding this UCLA team is their inability to run the football effectively. A season ago the Bruins had the number one rushing offense in the Pac-12 which was expected to translate to their transition into the Big Ten. Against Indiana, UCLA was only able to rush for a total of 96 yards with their leading rusher being T.J. Harden with 48 yards.
Ethan Garbers and the Bruins' offense has struggled to operate this Eric Bieniemy system at a high level. The UCLA offense looked lethargic as they could not find any momentum throughout the entire game. Transfer wide receiver Rico Flores J.r. was the Bruins' best playmaker in week one against Hawaii, unfortunately, he wasn't able to be utilized in the same manner against Hoosiers.
UCLA's defense was worn down by Indiana as their passing attack lit up the secondary for 307 receiving yards. This defense that shined in their season opener will be in for a long season if their offense cannot put together any sufficient drives this year. This unit will have to carry the Bruins but will be easy to wear down this season if the offense does not find a way to improve.
The Bruin's road through the Big Ten leads to matchups against Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, and USC. Coach Foster's first year as the Bruins' leader will come with some expected growing pains that will probably result in a below .500 season.
