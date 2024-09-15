UCLA Football: Biggest Takeaways For Bruins From Blowout Loss to Indiana
On their first offensive play of the game, UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers fumbled the football after it hit running back T.J. Harden's arm on a run-fake. The play proved to be a microcosm of the game and UCLA's season so far, as inexcusable mistakes and a failure to execute continue to hamper the team.
In their first game against a conference opponent since officially joining the Big Ten Conference, Indiana hammered UCLA 42-13. What was DeShaun Foster's first home game as head coach turned into a painful loss?
Here are the top three takeaways from the loss:
1. UCLA Pass Defense Cannot Slow Indiana
Going into Saturday's game, UCLA edge rusher Jacob Busic said that the Bruins would have to 'earn the right' to rush the passer. They thought they would have to stop the run in order for Indiana to turn to their passing game.
This wasn't the case. Early on, the Hoosiers turned to the passing game and the Bruins managed to contain the run game. Indiana did not have to run the ball much because the UCLA pass defense could simply not stop Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the passing attack.
Rourke diced up UCLA's secondary, completing 25 of his 33 attempts for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. UCLA's defensive backs could not keep up with Indiana's receivers, or offered too much cushion to them on other plays, allowing Indiana to seamlessly drive down the field and score.
Not only did the secondary struggle, but the Indiana offensive line completely took care of the UCLA pass rush. The Bruins were unable to consistently get pressure on Rourke and did not sack him once during the game. After sacking Hawaii five times in Week 1, the Bruins came away with none.
2. UCLA's Offense Falls Flat
In Week 1, the Bruins offense got off to a disastrous start but managed to put together enough offense in the second half to earn a win. Against Indiana, the Bruins could not overcome a slow start offensively.
The run game continued their slow start, mustering only 96 total yards against the Hoosiers. Through the air, Garbers threw for just 137 yards and one touchdown. While the Indiana passing offense looked wide open, completions were hard-earned for UCLA, who have a discouraging two weeks in what was supposed to be a promising Eric Bieniemy offense.
3. The Bruins Lost the 3rd Down Battle
Another contributing factor to the blowout loss was UCLA's lack of success both defensively and offensively on third down. Indiana converted nine of 12 of their third downs (75 percent), allowing them to continue drives and keep winding down UCLA's defense. Even in situations when UCLA forced 3rd and long, they ended up giving up conversions that simply must be stopped.
Offensively, UCLA converted just two of their eight third-down attempts. They were unable to stay on the field and forced a tired UCLA defense back on the field.
