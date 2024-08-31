UCLA Football: Bruins DC Unpacks 'High Expectations' This Season
The University of California Los Angeles football program will have a lot of questions to answer this season as they prepare to start their first campaign in the Big Ten under the leadership of new head coach DeShaun Foster. UCLA is set to play the University of Hawaii this Saturday to begin their loaded schedule this season, which ranked number one in the Big Ten.
UCLA's Defense will be led under the guidance of Ikaika Malloe who was elevated to defensive coordinator in January of 2024 by previous head coach Chip Kelly. Malloe spent the last two seasons with the Bruins serving as the outside linebackers and defensive line coach. The former University of Washington co-defensive coordinator has over 20 years of coaching experience that has led to a number of NFL draftees.
During an interview in January, former head coach Chip Kelly spoke highly in regards to Malloe being elevated to defensive play-caller.
"Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it," said Kelly. "I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team."
Despite Chip Kelly deciding to leave UCLA in favor of Ohio State where he will serve as the offensive coordinator, Malloe will have a great opportunity to establish a dominant defense alongside coach Foster.
The newly assigned defensive coordinator will have his work cut out for him as he has to fill the shoes of his predecessor D’Anton Lynn. Last season under the tutelage of Lynn the Bruins defense ranked in the top-25 in most major categories.
The talented defense led by the recent first-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts Laiatu Latu, was great at limiting scoring by their opponents. Malloe has high expectations for his defense as he hopes to replicate the same level of production heading into this season.
“We have high expectations for what we want to get done, we won’t know until the pads come on Saturday”
This UCLA defense is highlighted by their impressive core of linebackers with Ale Kahoe and Oluwafemi Oladejo. This tandem will be entrusted with the role of being the heart of this Bruins defense as they will be tasked with providing extra possessions for their quarterback Ethan Garbers.
In their game against Hawaii Saturday, the Bruins will look to make a solid first impression as the rest of the media has written them off this season.
