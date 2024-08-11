UCLA Football: Bruins Offer 4-Star OL
Micah "Champ" Smith, a four-star recruit in the 2026 cycle, received an offer to play as an offensive lineman for the Bruins on Friday.
Smith is slated to be one of the most heavily recruited 2026 offensive tackles from Florida. His sophomore film is more than impressive and he had a solid spring performance throughout the Under Armour camp.
The Vero Beach high junior is ranked as the No. 90 best player in the nation and the No.10 best offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Smith has natural athleticism and takes quick lateral steps. He also can gain the outside shoulder of a defensive end in outside zone play.
Smith would be a strong blocking asset for the Bruins. He can reach linebackers and even the secondary quickly enough to open a run lane. This is a unique quality for an offensive lineman to have.
The four-star recruit is a dominant run blocker and has the potential to play either guard or tackle in college.
Although Smith received an offer from UCLA, football programs in Florida have been slates as favorites for the members of the 2026 class.
Smith made a visit to Gainesville to watch the Gators compete in a tournament in the summer. The visit swayed the four-star recruit to join the Sunshine State program but nothing has been finalized.
“It changed today,” Smith told On3's Keith Niebuhr earlier this summer. “I really like Coach Napier. Two coaches left (the program). Those were my best coaches at Florida. They left and (Florida) kind of fell on my board. But meeting (Jonathan) Decoster today was really nice.”
Decoster, assistant offensive line coach at Florida, has experience coaching in the NFL as well as in the SEC.
Decoster most recently was on the Cleveland Browns coaching staff as an offensive assistant but he's spent eight years coaching at the collegiate level.
“He’s going to recruit me with the way he coaches,” Smith said of Decoster. “I really like the way he coaches. And the technique. He took me in his room. His technique, it was amazing. Just the stuff that he coached and the players actually did it. That really impressed me.”
According to On3's recruiting prediction, Smith will likely choose a school in Florida which includes, UCF, the Miami Hurricanes, Florida State and the Gators.
Other offers for the rising junior include Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon and The Ohio State.