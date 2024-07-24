UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Explains Decision Behind OC Recruitment
First-year UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster made the biggest addition to his coaching staff by hiring Eric Bieniemy as the Bruins' offensive coordinator. Bieniemy has extensive coaching experience as both a running backs coach and offensive coordinator, most notably working as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl-winning seasons in 2019 and 2022.
This experience made Bieniemy an appealing candidate for Foster, which he explained at Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday.
"Being a first-year head coach, I needed to make sure that I had somebody that I didn't have to micro manage," Foster said. " Having Eric Bieniemy was perfect for me. He's an established offensive coordinator, and all of the knowledge he has, I can lean on him and use that."
Bieniemy's experience is extra important since Foster has never been a head coach or coordinator before. Bieniemy was a top head coaching candidate for multiple seasons, and has worked for successful NFL head coaches including Andy Reid and Ron Rivera. His addition brings more credibility to the Bruins this season, and excitement for the offense's potential.
Like Foster, Bieniemy has previously worked as a running backs coach for UCLA. With T.J. Harden returning and the recent addition of transfer Jalen Berger, the run game should continue to drive the Bruins offense down the field. UCLA's run offense has ranked top-20 in college football in each of the last four years, and could extend that streak to a fifth straight year behind Foster and Bieniemy.
A strong offense and run game will also be needed for UCLA as they enter the Big Ten, which features many of the best defenses across college football. Five of the top 10 scoring defenses in 2023 were Big Ten teams, including Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa. A sound scheme will be crucial for UCLA to put up points.
