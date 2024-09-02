UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Has Another Awkward Media Exchange After Opening Win
Just like his team's rocky start to the season, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster had a rough start to his postgame press conference on Saturday.
“Do I give an opening statement,” Foster asked a media relations staffers, “or they can just start?”
This isn't the first time Foster had an awkward exchange with the media. His opening statement at the Big Ten Media Day was uncomfortable to watch.
The UCLA head coach experienced a bad case of the jitters at the live press conference. His flustered words immediately became an internet meme.
“How you guys doing? I’m happy to be here," Foster said. "Glad to be apart of this great conference. Finally putting two great emblems together — UCLA and the Big Ten. We’re a school that’s won 123 championships, so. This fits — us being right in this conference football wise, which is exciting. I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA, our football program, but we’re in LA. … It’s us and USC. We, … I’m just basically excited, really. That’s it. ”
The upside to Foster's media mishap was that it caused several people to doubt the UCLA head coach, meaning any positive thing he did from that day on was a pleasant surprise.
Saturday's 16-13 victory against Hawaii was a pleasant surprise, especially after what transpired.
The first half of UCLA's season opener was quite frankly a disaster. Ethan Garbers threw two interceptions. The special teams looked lost and the UCLA running backs averaged 1.8 yards per carry, a snail-like pace compared to last year's numbers.
Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe's unit had an impressive outing. The Bruins finished with two interceptions, five sacks, and 11 tackles for loss.
“This is exactly what we needed going into what we’re about to go into,” Foster told Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times. “You know, we have a lot of road games coming up that are going to be in hostile environments — hot, it’s going to be uncomfortable, so I’m just glad these guys fought through and weathered the storm.”
The Bruins travel the most miles out of any Big Ten team this season. Their schedule is grueling, to say the least. The Blue and Gold are set to face five nationally ranked teams in their first season in the Big Ten powerhouse conference.
The new era of UCLA football certainly had a rocky start but ust like Foster's awkward statements at Big Ten Media Day, the Blue and Gold's win over Hawaii was painful to watch yet the the job was done.