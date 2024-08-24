UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Inducted Into Alma-Mater's Athletic Hall-of-Fame
When UCLA made the move to the Big Ten conference former Bruins head coach Chip Kelly departed the program to serve as offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Bruins running backs coach DeShaun Foster was elevated to head coach after spending six years as an assistant.
When the news broke about Foster's elevation there was a clear support from the UCLA players. In an interview with UCLA Rivals, expected starting quarterback Ethan Garbers had a lot of praise for his new head coach.
"It was more of a job than playing football...Coach Foster wants to get back to playing football and having fun while you're doing it"
This quote was telling because it alluded to there potentially being a culture problem in the UCLA football program while it was run by Chip Kelly. Former Philadelphia Eagles players Deshaun Jackson and LeSean McCoy have been outspoken when talking about Kelly's shortcomings as a leader of men. There has been a common theme when it comes to Kelly's inability to create healthy relationships with his players.
DeShaun Foster went viral on social media during his initial press conference as head coach because spectators felt he was awkward when speaking about the program.
"I'm sure you guys don't know too much about UCLA, our football program, but we're in L.A... It's us & USC.... We um... (laughs)... I'm just basically excited, really, that's it. Any questions?"
Coach Foster has mentioned to the media that he is not much of a talker, however, there is no doubt that he is prepared to do the work necessary to lift UCLA to new heights. On Wednesday Foster was asked about wearing a tropical-themed shirt during UCLA's season opener against the University of Hawaii and his response was all business.
"We’re not on vacay. You know bowl games, it’s a different feel; this is our first game – people are always saying this is their Super Bowl, this is ours too, you know, we want to get this started off on the right foot."
2024 has been a special year for Foster, not only was he named head coach at UCLA, he was also inducted into his alma mater's Hall of Fame at Tustin High School.
Before embarking on his career as a head coach, Foster was a high school phenom in the state of California. During his senior year at Tustin High School Foster rushed for 3,998 yards and scored 59 touchdowns, setting California records. He finished his Tustin career with 5,885 yards rushing.
More News: Predicting the UCLA Football Team's 2024 Win-Loss Record