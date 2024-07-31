UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Faces Major Questions Ahead of Redshirt Senior Season
Injuries are inevitable in sports, but when an injury sidelines the starting quarterback, it can present major issues for the team.
UCLA’s quarterback Ethan Garbers battled several injuries throughout last season. It started with a foot injury endured late in the fourth quarter of the Bruin’s 27-10 victory over Arizona State on November 5. His absence resulted in an upset loss at home against Arizona State, a team that finished the 2023 season in second to last place in the Pac-12 conference.
Garbers’ second injury just 20 days later against California. The quarterback suffered a right forearm injury. Although the Golden Bears had the lead the entire game, Garbers’ injury was an unfortunate loss for the Bruins.
After two injuries tainted his 2023 season, Garbers has made it his top personal goal to play in every game in 2024, according to Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.
As he heads into his first season in the Big Ten, Garbers has the potential to be a top quarterback in the conference. He ended last season by leading the Bruins to a comeback victory against Boise State at the Los Angeles Bowl. He threw nine complete passes out of 12 attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Garbers has expressed confidence in the improvement of UCLA's offense this season.
“I feel like we’re going to make a huge jump from last season,” Garbers reflected. “I mean, what you saw toward the end on the offensive side of the ball is just a glimpse of what you’re going to see this year. We’re going to be explosive and we’re going to throw the ball around the yard for sure.”
The addition of transfers Reuben Unije (left tackle) and Alani Makihele (right guard) will contribute to the protection of Garbers from injury.
The Bruins' roster also consists of a dynamic receiving unit including J. Michael Sturdivant, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Logan Loya and Moliki Matavao.
