Bruins in the NFL: Zach Charbonnet, Laiatu Latu, and Carson Steele Shine in Week 3
There are multiple former UCLA Bruins who currently play for NFL teams, though a lot are in varying places in their careers. However, three Bruins shined with their respective teams in Week 3 of the regular season, and this is how they did.
Zach Charbonnet - Seattle Seahawks, RB
Zach Charbonnet was drafted No. 52 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft. He produced 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 321 receiving yards in his final season with the Bruins, leading to his being drafted by the Seahawks.
Charbonnet secured 462 yards, one touchdown, and 209 receiving yards his rookie season but has mostly played second fiddle to Kenneth Walker III. Walker is dealing with an injury he sustained during Week 1, resulting in Charbonnet taking the starting role in Week 3.
Charbonnet answered the call in his first start of 2024, picking up 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. With 18 carries on Sunday, Charbonnet brought in a 5.1 yards per carry average.
Laiatu Latu - Indianapolis Colts, DE
Laiatu Latu was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts No. 15 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The hope was that he could boost a lacking pass rush for the Indianapolis Colts, but he has had a slow start to the 2024 NFL season.
Through the first two weeks, Latu only logged one tackle. A hip injury led to Latu missing practice, and he was in danger of missing Week 3. After being a game-time designation, Latu was suited up and ready to go.
Latu was kept on a strip-sack39 percent snap count for the game, but he made his limited time on the field count. During a play in the fourth quarter, Latu got loose and pulled off a spectacular strip-sack of former USC Trojand and current Chicago Bears Caleb Williams.
Latu smacked the ball out of Williams' hands, and it led to a fumble recovery for the Colts. The play itself helped the Colts land a 21-16 win.
Carson Steele - Kansas City Chiefs, RB
Carson Steele has one of the better stories in terms of former UCLA Bruins now in the NFL. Steele was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Steele then began to work his way into the 53-man roster with an impressive training camp and preseason.
Steele would make the 53-man roster and find himself in starting position for Week 3. Starting running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula, resulting in surgery and a six to eight-week return designation.
The Chiefs signed former running back Kareem Hunt, but he wasn't elevated for the game. This left Steele the chance to start.
In his first NFL start, Steele pulled off some impressive runs, ending the day with 72 yards on the ground with 17 carries. Steele averaged 4.2 yards per carry.
Hunt is more than likely to be elevated when the Chiefs take on the Chargers, but expect Steele to get another shot at starting moving forward.
