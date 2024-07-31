UCLA Football: How Easily Will Bruins Adjust to Big Ten's Size?
The UCLA Bruins are making one of the more significant changes this season, moving from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference. The Big Ten will undoubtedly present a handful of challenges, but the team and its players feel as prepared as ever.
It may not happen overnight, but eventually, UCLA plans to be among the elite in the conference, and if that turns out to be the case, there could be an elite program in the nation. In the meantime, that could be a ways away; UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia said he's already started to study his new competition.
“The Big Ten has a lot of great O-linemen — you know, you look at Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State, just, everybody,” Toia said last week. “Just the competitiveness and the amount of O-linemen that have been drafted [into the NFL] from the Big Ten Conference, it’s just insane.”
Toia also added that he took the necessary steps to compete with much beefier competition.
“I don’t think it’s anything we can’t handle,” Toia said of the move to the Big Ten.
It will be noteworthy whether the Bruins can handle the change from Day 1. According to Cleveland.com, the Bruins aren't coming in too hot, as they are ranked 15th out of 18 in the preseason rankings. UCLA received an average ranking of 14.41.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster isn't worried about what will come; he's more concerned about his team and how they can improve in this new conference.
“Just to get out there and play in a huge stadium and play a really good football team,” Foster said, “I don’t think they’ve been in that hostile of an environment before.”
Snow will also be a problem for the UCLA Bruins, but Foster and his team will cross that bridge when it comes.
“Yeah, there’s no problem with that,” Foster laughed. “We’re going to end up catching some snow at some point.”
