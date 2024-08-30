UCLA Football: How Eric Bieniemy Changes Bruins' Offense
After a one-season stint with the Washington Commanders, Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy inked a two-year deal with the University of California Los Angeles. It's disappointing that a guy who has been the lead play-caller behind two Super Bowl Championship runs cannot secure a head coaching position.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X to react to the news of Bieniemy's next coaching destination.
"Happy for Eric Bieniemy, but how this man can't get a head coaching job in the NFL or in college is UNBELIEVABLE."
Since his departure from the Commanders coach Bieniemy did have the opportunity to interview for one NFL team but turned it down because he felt like it was a lateral move. During a conversation with reporters, Bieniemy was asked about the reasoning behind his inability to secure a head coaching position.
"I have had countless conversations and interviews with many teams, and I have been applauded and lauded, I can't say why certain decisions were or were not made but it had nothing to (do) with a lack of anything on my end."
"My self-dignity, worth, integrity, personhood, manhood will never be questioned or compromised. It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing. At this time in my life, the opportunity affords me the pleasure of continuing to be a maker and leader of men, to do what I love, follow my passion and my dreams while not compromising on who I am as a man."
Bieniemy is known to be a hard-nosed coach who challenges his players to be the best versions of themselves. The UCLA football program is going to have an uphill climb this year as the Bruins ranked number one in the Big Ten in strength of schedule.
Under the guidance of Bieniemy, this UCLA offense has a chance to be special with a lot of their best players being on that side of the football. With a schedule that isn't favorable for the Bruins, having a tactician like Bieniemy could be the deciding factor in the win-loss column because the former Colorado Buffaloes running back has seen every type of defensive scheme in his coaching career.
UCLA starting quarterback Ethan Garbers had a lot of positives to say about Bieniemy's impact on the offense since his arrival this Spring.
"I think we've done a great job, honestly.Starting in the spring with Coach Bieniemy coming in, working fall camp (and) all the way until now, everyone is really confident and a lot of the guys have been studying very well and very hard. We got a good a grasp of the offense."
The fifth-year Senior also talked about the old-school coaching style of Bieniemy and how it has helped him develop over the offseason.
"Me, personally, I wouldn't want it any other way. I need a coach like that who is getting after you when you're not doing it right and is going to be your be biggest fan when you're doing something right. I love coach EB. I think he is a phenomenal coach and does a great job."
