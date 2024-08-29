UCLA Football: How Ethan Garbers and Bruins Offense Can Take Over College Football
Entering their first season in the new look Big Ten conference, the UCLA Bruins have been introduced to a number of doubters. Between their strength of schedule and new-look coaching staff, the Bruins have been written off before having a chance to step on the field.
Fifth-year senior and starting quarterback Ethan Garbers could be poised to have the best season of his collegiate career under the play-calling of former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. During an interview with David Woods of Bruin Report, the right-hand to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had this to say about his new QB1.
"One thing that you learn when you're in this position, yes, you don't want to handcuff those guys," Bieniemy said. "You want to give them freedom if you feel like they can handle it. But with that comes a great deal of responsibility. But my job is to make sure, all right not just me, but our entire coaching staff, that we're giving our guys answers."
"I don't want to handcuff us, OK? So, Ethan right now, seems to be at a stage where he can handle that. And we'll give 'em the keys, you know, every now and then we may take 'em away. But, at the end of the day, he's doing a good job right now of handling that and we just got to continue to grow with him because, when it's all said and done with, if he can handle it, now it just helps us even more to become better offensively."
Garbers spent most of his career as a backup, but after the departure of now Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore who struggled in his freshman campaign the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class was elevated to starter.
In relief of Moore, Garbers was able to step in during the second half of last season and put up 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1.
In order for Garbers and the Bruins to make their doubters pay this season, it will take a Heisman-like effort from their senior quarterback. This Bruins offense is extremely deep at wide receiver and running back with multiple players returning to the team despite Chip Kelly's departure earlier in the year.
There is little doubt that Garbers will be able to put up numbers with the amount of weapons at his disposal but the key for this offense's success is making sure their quarterback stays upright. Last season the UCLA offensive line allowed 42 sacks in 2023, ranking 113 out of 130 FBS programs.
In an LA Times article with Ben Bolch, Bruins right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio talked about his expectations for the offensive line this season.
“Last year’s in the past,” DiGiorgio said. “Our main focus is to not let anybody touch Ethan this year. Even if that’s, like, in the run game or whatever he’s doing, we want to protect Ethan. That’s our No. 1 goal.”
