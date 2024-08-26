UCLA Football: Lack of Being 'Rah-Rah Guy' Doesn't Lesson DeShaun Foster's Desire to Win
The University of California Los Angeles football program has gone through a number of changes over the last year. With the dissolving of the Pac-12, the Bruins join the Big Ten with fellow West Coast powers USC, Oregon, and Washington.
Chip Kelly who served as the head coach at UCLA spent six seasons with the program until deciding to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The coaching vacancy did not last long after the UCLA athletic department decided to make an in-house hire, elevating running backs coach DeShaun Foster to head man in charge.
During Big Ten media day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Bruins's new leader was introduced to reporters. The press conference would eventually go viral on social media after Foster sparked criticism for his reserved and awkward opening statements.
Reporters were probably expecting more words from Foster, maybe even a galvanizing speech to rally the Bruins fanbase but that isn't how the former Carolina Panther is wired. During the press conference, Foster highlighted that he is not much of a talker.
“I’m just not a rah-rah guy, you know? You don’t get any points for being rah-rah.”
"The No. 1 thing that I’m focused on is making sure that my team shows up to games, and I think if we show my pillars and we’re able to play with discipline, play with respect and play with enthusiasm that the wins will take care of themselves. So I haven’t really set a [win] number goal or an amount, but I just want to be successful.”
Coach Foster's business-first approach is probably the best attitude for a UCLA team that the college football schedule makers didn't do any favors for. In their first season in the Big Ten, the Bruins will travel a whopping 22,048 miles, which is the most of any team in the country.
If travel was not already going to be a hassle for the Bruins, it is important to mention that the newest members of the Big Ten have the toughest schedule in the conference. Notable opponents are LSU, Oregon, Penn State, and cross-town rival USC.
It will take more than motivational speeches for this UCLA football team to have a successful season in year one under DeShaun Foster. The former Bruin's running back may not be the guy for media members due to his lack of quotable statements but his players have shown they are all in on what their coach is trying to build in Westwood.