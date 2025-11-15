UCLA’s Offensive X-Factors for Ohio State Showdown
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gaining bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
The Buckeyes are arguably the most complete team in the country, and their defense is stifling, meaning UCLA's offense will have to be locked in all night. With that being said, let's break down some key offensive contributors that need to step up for the Bruins.
1. Anthony Woods, RB
The biggest crutch of UCLA;s offense over the last few games has been the inability to establish the run game. Either Nico Iamaleava accounts for all the ground yards or the Bruins just stay one dimensional.
That's where Anthony Woods comes in.
In his first game back against Nebraska after missing the last two games with an injury, Woods got back to the spark plug back he was early in the season.
He have have only rushed for 11 yards, but he also caught a 45-yards dump off touchdown from Iamaleava during their second half comeback. Woods' ability to extend plays after the catch or after contact is crucial to UCLA's offensive success.
2. Nico Iamaleava, QB
Despite the loss to the Huskers, Iamaleava's heroic effort turned in one of the best games of the season, finishing 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns along with 86 yards on the ground.
He was everything for UCLA's offense against Nebraska, and now is the prefect time to stack consecutive weeks and finish the season out strong.
Ohio State's defense is going to be one of, if not the, best defenses Iamaleava has lined up against all season, but he needs to remind people he can rise to the occasion.
3. Kwazi Gilmer, WR
UCLA's leading receiver hasn't been able to get much going in the last couple of games, posting just three receptions for 26 yards, and hasn't recorded a touchdown since the Penn State win.
Gilmer's lack of love could be explained by the Bruins' offense outright falling off a cliff over the last three weeks, but UCLA's WR1 also just hasn't been targeted much.
The sophomore pass-catcher will likely be at the top of Ohio State's defensive back scouting report, so if he can get anything going, it will do wonders for the Bruins' offense.
