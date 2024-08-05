UCLA Gymnastic Star Takes Home Bronze in Floor Exercise
Jordan Chiles earned a bronze medal in the floor final on Monday, making it her first individual Olympic medal.
The UCLA alumna featured a split leap with a 1.5-turn in her routine which was originally not counted by the judges. After a review, Chiles earned full credit for the leap. The one-tenth of a point increase was the catapult she needed to earn her first individual Olympic medal.
Ana Barbosu of Romania had prematurely celebrated on the floor when Chiles' new score came through. Chiles burst into tears and fell to the ground. Cecile Landi, her coach, embraced the gymnast following the turn of events. Fellow Team USA gymnast, Simone Biles looked elated on the floor as she discovered the score change.
“I have no words, but I’m so proud of myself,” Chiles rasped to reporters after the meet. "So losing my voice means everything, because it takes a while for me to do that."
"I was like, jumping up and down. They're like, 'What happened?' And then I showed them ... I honestly didn't expect this whatsoever," Chiles said.
Appealing a score is somewhat of a gamble in gymnastics. It usually ends in the judges lowering a gymnast's score but on Monday, it was in favor of Chiles' routine.
As the world watched, the bronze medalist featured a Beyoncé-themed routine and had a strong performance overall.
"I was so nervous, I didn't know what to do," Chiles said. "After my first pass, all I was thinking in my head was, 'Jordan, keep your feet on the ground please, that's all I ask.'"
"I'm proud of each and every one of these girls, and especially myself," she added.
Chiles defeated two Romanian gymnasts, Sabrina Voinea and Ana Barbosu, for the bronze medal. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earned gold and Biles took silver.
This was a historic feat as three Black gymnasts comprised the Olympic gymnastics podium. Chiles and her teammate, Biles, displayed their admiration for gold medalist Adrade by celebrating the Brazilian.
"Why don't we just give her flowers?" Chiles said of the gesture. "Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States, our flowers as well. So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful. I felt like it was needed."
Chiles won a gold medal along with the other Team USA gymnasts in the team final on July 30. Chiles also earned a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Following her floor routine on Monday, the Los Angeles gymnast has earned a complete Olympic set.