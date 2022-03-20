UCLA Gymnastics Finishes 1st in Pac-12 Championships Early Session

While the finale to the conference slate technically isn't over, the Bruins have done their part.

UCLA gymnastics posted a team score of 196.950 in the early session of the Pac-12 championships in West Valley City, Utah, on Saturday. That put the Bruins in the No. 1 spot ahead of Arizona, Stanford and Washington to secure a spot in the upcoming NCAA regionals, but they left the door open for contenders Utah, Cal, Oregon State and Arizona State to surpass them in the evening session.

The Bruins will more than likely continue their three-year Pac-12 championship drought depending on the scores that come in later Saturday night, but their meet did mark a notable improvement in one area.

UCLA had been averaging 195.869 across its four meets outside of Pauley Pavilion this season, all while averaging 197.385 at home. The 196.950 the Bruins posted Saturday, although their lowest mark since Feb. 20, was their best road score of the up-and-down season.

Things didn't exactly start on a high note for UCLA on vault – senior Norah Flately led off with a 9.800, then freshman Emma Malabuyo went for 9.775. Freshman Jordan Chiles seemingly turned the tides with a 9.850, but senior Sekai Wright scored a 9.300 and senior Kendal Poston posted a 9.700.

Even though sophomore Chae Campbell anchored the rotation with a 9.900, the Bruins still had to count two scores below 9.700 after making marked improvements on vault over the past month.

A 49.125 on uneven bars made it a slight improvement in the second rotation, and freshman Ana Padurariu's 9.675 didn't count against the team score. The five UCLA gymnasts who did contribute all went for 9.800 or better, with Flatley leading the way at 9.850.

The floor was raised once again on beam as the Bruins didn't need to count a single score under 9.850. Both Padurariu and Flatley broke 9.900, with the latter posting a team-high 9.925, and UCLA went for 49.375 on the discipline as a result.

Senior Pauline Tratz was unable to repeat as Pac-12 champion on floor after stepping out, but the other five participants were able to wipe out her low score. Campbell scored a 9.850, Chiles and Flatley had 9.875, freshman Brooklyn Moors went for 9.900 and Malabuyo topped everyone with a 9.925.

The 49.425 score on floor meant the Bruins improved on each successive rotation throughout the afternoon.

The slow start prevented UCLA from changing its fate on the conference level, but that late push helped them

