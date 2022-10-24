UCLA Men's Soccer Shut Out By Stanford in Tight Home Loss

For the past month, either their Bruins or their opponent has failed to score a goal, and the blue and gold were on the losing end of that pattern Sunday.

UCLA men's soccer (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) lost 1-0 to No. 5 Stanford (9-1-4, 3-1-3 Pac-12) at home, snapping its three-game streak of shutout victories. The Bruins have played seven matches since Sept. 24, shutting out its opponent in each of their four wins while getting shut out themselves in their three losses.

Including UCLA's two preseason exhibitions, the team has played 16 games this fall and 13 of them have had at least one of the sides finish scoreless.

The lone goal scored Sunday came in the 71st minute, when Stanford defender Keegan Tingey went 1-on-1 with junior defender Pablo Greenlee – who had subbed in just moments earlier – on the left wing.

Tingey sent a curling cross to the back post and let forward Shane de Flores head it in for the game-winner.

The Bruins' back line had proved much more difficult to penetrate in the first half, and it even made a run of key stops after the break as well.

The Cardinal only attempted two shots in the first 60 minutes, and neither even went on net. Meanwhile, redshirt senior forward Kevin Diaz forced Stanford goalkeeper Matt Frank to make a save in the 43rd minute and sophomore defender Aaron Edwards did the same with a low strike in the 47th.

Things took a turn in the final 30 minutes, though, as Stanford's attack started to match UCLA's by getting more quality chances.

Midfielder Zach Bohane looked to give the Cardinal the lead in the 68th minute, receiving a pass from de Flores in the middle of the box and dancing around defenders to give himself a clear shot at the goal. Bohane sent a dribbler off his left foot right past sophomore goalkeeper Nate Crockford, but Diaz was there to make the sliding stop and keep the game scoreless.

Even after de Flores came through with the go-ahead goal, UCLA was forced to make big stops to prevent Stanford from doubling its lead.

Forward Carlo Agostinelli subbed in for de Flores in the 74th, and found himself in with prime opportunity to score less than a minute later. The French upperclassman fired a screamer from outside the box, forcing Crockford to make a diving save in order to keep the Bruins in it.

Agostinelli had another shot following a Stanford corner kick in the 84th, but that try went wide.

The Bruins were able to get shots out of junior forward Andre Ochoa and redshirt sophomore forward Jose Contell, but the former had his miss the frame and the latter had his blocked.

UCLA could not complete the comeback, and was ultimately shut out for the fifth time this season. It was the Bruins' second time getting blanked by the Cardinal this fall, although the first matchup up in Stanford ended in a scoreless tie.

De Flores' single goal proved to be the difference this time around, and it bumped UCLA down to third place in the Pac-12 as a result.

The Bruins will not play at home for the remainder of the regular season, opening their season-ending road trip with a game at Rutgers on Oct. 29. From there, UCLA will play Washington, Oregon State and San Diego State before awaiting its fate from the NCAA tournament selection committee in mid-November.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSS TURTELTAUB/UCLA ATHLETICS