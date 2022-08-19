UCLA Women’s Soccer Blanks Iowa, Secures Season-Opening Victory

Coach Margueritte Aozasa’s first match in Westwood began with the Bruins in a bit of trouble, but ended with a clean finish.

No. 13 UCLA women’s soccer (1-0) started a new era against Iowa (0-1) on Thursday night and came out on top with a 1-0 victory. A slow first 20 minutes stunted the direction of the match, but graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes’ 60th-minute goal placed the Bruins on the right track for a win.

It may have been new territory for Aozasa as a head coach in blue and gold, but she continued the tradition of early season success for the Bruins, extending UCLA’s winning streak to seven in season openers.

Graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy showcased why she won Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020, fending off the Hawkeyes’ attacks for a clean sheet. The longest-tenured Bruin tallied two saves against Iowa, one of which was an 80th-minute diving save from an oncoming curling free kick that would have otherwise tied the score.

Early in the match, the Hawkeyes' sustained possession and attack caused the Bruins to drift back into their half and defend. Iowa forward Hailey Rydberg blasted a shot off of the post in the ninth minute and, throughout the half, the Hawkeyes forced six corners. The Bruins’ back line cleared each and every one.

Cal transfer and junior defender Maya Evans made her UCLA debut, drawing the start in the season opener. Alongside sophomore defender Jayden Perry, sophomore defender Quincy McMahon and graduate defender Madelyn Desiano, Evans contributed to a clean first 45 minutes despite the regular pressure.

The Bruins eased their way into the contest and eventually pressed forward to tally five shots during the first half. Oregon graduate transfer forward Ally Cook and sophomore forward Lexi Wright worked together to create multiple scoring opportunities, and the team ended with 12 shots on the night.

Cook spent most of the action on the right wing, attempting crosses into Iowa’s box for Wright, although none of the tries were converted into goals.

UCLA continued its attacking presence into the second half and officially flipped the momentum thanks to a swift play from two veteran Bruins.

In the 60th minute, McMahon burst by two Hawkeye defenders into the box and quickly crossed a pass through a busy penalty area. Whilst in the air, the ball took a deflection and met Reyes’ feet.



The fifth-year Bruin slotted the ball into the net and gave the Bruins their first and only goal of the contest. Reyes – who was third on the team last season with four goals – was the first to open her account in 2022.

Reyes’ lone goal helped make up for the absence of junior forward Reilyn Turner, who was unavailable for Thursday’s match. The former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year was featured in Saturday’s exhibition versus Fresno State and scored one goal.

A host of Bruins made their collegiate debuts in the victory, with several playing a key part in closing things out. Freshman forward Julia Saunicheva started, while freshman midfielder Ally Lemos and freshman forward/midfielder Ellie Walbruch came off the bench for their first-ever minutes in blue and gold.

UCLA will return to action Aug. 25 for a Southern California matchup against CSUN. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the contest will be shown on Pac-12 Networks.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PERCY ANDERSON/UCLA ATHLETICS