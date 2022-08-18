UCLA Women's Soccer Enters Season With New Coach, Veteran Roster

A new coach on campus is set to give the Bruins and their returning stars a fresh start.

Junior forward Reilyn Turner, graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy and graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes star as the veteran core for No. 13 UCLA women’s soccer heading into Thursday’s season opener against Iowa. Despite the familiar faces on the field, coach Margueritte Aozasa – who was hired in December to replace Amanda Cromwell, who left for the National Women’s Soccer League – will likely implement a refresh in style for the blue and gold.

Aozasa was an assistant coach at Stanford for seven seasons before making the trek down to Westwood. In the nine months since she took over the program, the sixth head coach in UCLA women's soccer history has brought in a fresh crop of freshmen and led full spring and summer practices.

Scoring was featured heavily in UCLA’s 5-1 exhibition victory over Fresno State on Saturday, giving fans a sneak peek at what the Bruins have to offer in 2022.

In the attack, Turner – who earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 – will be met alongside Oregon graduate transfer Ally Cook – who scored twice against the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-9 forward was named to the All-Pac-12 Third Team during her senior year, as she led the Ducks with eight goals and 20 points.

Senior Sunshine Fontes and sophomore Lexi Wright are primed to get minutes as well, even if they are historically less prolific as goalscorers.

There is plenty of experience spread throughout the Bruins’ midfield as well. Sophomore Emma Egizii – who had a season-ending injury during the 2021 opener against UC Irvine – should re-enter the fold in 2022. Reyes is the second-most productive returning scorer, posting four goals a season ago compared to Turner’s 10.

Junior Michaela Rosenbaum and senior Jackie Gilday – who has had an injury-filled UCLA career – should fill the gaps within the rest of the midfield.

Defensively, sophomore Lily Reale is one of three Bruins on the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Watch List – alongside Turner and Brzykcy – but the center back will miss at least the first match of the season due while representing the United States in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Cal transfer and 2020 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team member Maya Evans joins the backline with senior Kylie Kerr and senior Brianne Riley, two regular starters with lengthy Pac-12 backgrounds. Senior Madelyn Desiano slots in at left back again after leading UCLA with nine assists last year.

Brzykcy is in her sixth and final season in Westwood and is projected to be between the sticks for most of the year. The former Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year is the longest-running member of the Bruins’ roster.

Junior Kelly Mcmanus and sophomore Faith Nguyen will likely split backup goalkeeper duties while freshman Neeku Purcell represents the United States alongside Reale.

Freshman forwards America Frias and Bridgette Marin-Valencia, who are representing Mexico on the international stage, will also be absent to start the year.



Purcell, Frias, defender Kathryn Kelly, forward/midfielder Ellie Walbruch, midfielder Sofia Cook, midfielder Peyton Marcisz and midfielder Ally Lemos are all top-25 ranked recruits in the nation, according to Top Drawer Soccer, and could get chances to earn starting opportunities as the season progresses.

Many of the freshmen and rotation players look like they will get a chance to show off their talents early on in the campaign, based on recent substitution patterns and past seasons’ tendencies. 24 Bruins played during the exhibition against Fresno State, while 26 players took the field against UC Irvine in last year’s season opener.

Aozasa will have ample opportunity to test out her depth in preparation for Pac-12 action beginning on Sept. 23. Once that phase of the season begins, the Bruins will be pushing for their third consecutive conference title.

UCLA has not won a national championship since 2013, coming up short on its trips to the College Cup in 2017 and 2019. Stanford knocked out the Bruins in both of those postseasons, but with Aozasa trading in her cardinal and white for blue and gold, perhaps a change of fate is in order heading into 2022.

UCLA launches its regular season against Iowa on Thursday at 7 p.m. The match will take place at Wallis Annenberg Stadium and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PERCY ANDERSON/UCLA ATHLETICS