UCLA Headlines Pair of Best Men's Non-Conference Games
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins are one of the most anticipated college basketball teams ahead of the 2025-26 season, and will finally take the court on Monday against Eastern Washington.
Mick Cronin put adequate thought into the Bruins' nonconference slate, assuring UCLA had its fair share of ramp-up and test games before entering Big Ten Conference play.
Jim Root, college basketball writer for The Athletic, complied a list of the best nonconference games of the season, and two of UCLA's games made the cut, one if which is being played next week.
Let's take a look at the games Root selected and what he had to say about them.
UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats, Nov. 14, Inglewood, CA
The Wildcats come into town to take on the Bruins as part of the Hall of Fame series, but also as a tribute to the late Bill Walton, a former Bruin and Pac-12 legend.
Arizona is coming off a 24-13 campaign, which ended in a loss to Duke in the Sweet 16. Arizona is adding the Nos. 10 and 12 players on the 2025 ESPN 100, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries to a projected starting lineup of Jaden Bradley, Burries, Anthony Dell'Orso, Peat and Tobe Awaka.
Arizona also has Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, on the roster. The Wildcats are a fun, young team, but they may be tested by UCLA's sheer veteran experience all throughout the roster.
"A former Pac-12 rivalry is reignited in Southern California," Root wrote. "These two have played some terrific games against each other, and although in a perfect world this one would be played in Tucson or at Pauley Pavilion, there will still be a strong crowd at the Intuit Dome. Some slight bonus points for it being early in the season, the first true test for how All-America candidate Donovan Dent looks while playing for Mick Cronin after transferring to UCLA from New Mexico this offseason.
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins, Dec. 13, Seattle
The third and final neutral site game for the Bruins this season is against the 21st-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Seattle. UCLA played Gonzaga in the Intuit Dome last season and won 65-62. December's clash marks the 11th all-time matchup between the two teams.
Gonzaga is coming off a 26-9 season that ended against top-seeded Houston in the round of 32. Their projected starting lineup includes three transfers, as Mario Saint-Supery, Adam Miller and Tyon Grant-Foster join Braden Huff and Graham Ike.
The matchup serves as a good litmus test for the UCLA will be just four games from the beginning of Big Ten Play.
"These two squads have now met for five straight seasons, with two of those meetings coming in the NCAA Tournament," Root said. "Who could forget Jalen Suggs’ walk-off banker at the 2021 Final Four, or Julian Strawther’s buzzer beater in the 2023 Sweet Sixteen? UCLA finally got some measure of revenge last season, but Mick Cronin surely feels like he owes Mark Few another loss or three. Stay up late for this clash of two tremendous offenses if you must; it tips at 11:30 p.m. E.T."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.